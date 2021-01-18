Raymond James Raises Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$16.50

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 65.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.78.

Get Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) alerts:

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,737. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.66. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$33.41 and a 52 week high of C$61.11.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.