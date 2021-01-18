Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

VFF stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$16.23. 645,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,298. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -345.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.338554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Insiders sold a total of 239,400 shares of company stock worth $3,325,784 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $665,000.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

