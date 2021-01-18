Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.
VFF stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$16.23. 645,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,298. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -345.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.338554 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) during the 1st quarter worth $665,000.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
