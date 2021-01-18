Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.61. 544,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,646. The company has a market cap of C$52.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.04. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) by 624.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) by 152.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

