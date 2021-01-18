Raymond James Trims IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$5.50

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.20. 225,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.22. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.30 million. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

