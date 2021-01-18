Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (WCP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE: WCP):

1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.25.

1/7/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

12/13/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) was given a new C$4.75 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$6.00.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.25.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.75.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$5.50.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$5.50.

12/9/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$5.25.

12/7/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

12/7/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.00.

11/28/2020 – Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$5.16 on Monday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Get Whitecap Resources Inc (WCPTO) alerts:

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc (WCPTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources Inc (WCPTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.