Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

1/13/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2021 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

1/6/2021 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $43.00.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $922.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

