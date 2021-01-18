RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.89

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KUT. Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.45 million. Equities analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.