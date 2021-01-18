Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.92 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

