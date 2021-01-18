Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 18th (ABCM, ABUS, ACC, ACCO, AKRO, ALPN, AMPH, AMRX, ANCUF, ANGI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 18th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

