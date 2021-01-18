Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ GP opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.