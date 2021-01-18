Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of SKX opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after buying an additional 251,390 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

