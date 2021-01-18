Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,876.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after buying an additional 171,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mattel by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.