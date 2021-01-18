Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $11,230,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $9,709,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

