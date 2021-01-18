Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ContextLogic (WISH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ContextLogic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $24.84. 287,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,830. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

