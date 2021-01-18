Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crédit Agricole in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

