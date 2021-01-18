Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (AACAY, ACOR, ALNA, AMAT, AMFPF, AMK, AMTI, APYX, ARNC, BASFY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 18th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $7.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $271.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $616.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $557.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Alliance Securities.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $167.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

