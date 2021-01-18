Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00.

12/28/2020 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,416.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,632,747 shares of company stock worth $106,374,241. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

