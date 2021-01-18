Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (IVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE: IVN) in the last few weeks:
- 1/15/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 1/8/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
Shares of IVN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.02. 914,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.83.
In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.
