Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (IVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE: IVN) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

1/11/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/8/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00.

1/6/2021 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.02. 914,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

