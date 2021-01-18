Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.85

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 10050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$799.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$972.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

