Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.85

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 10050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.22. The stock has a market cap of C$799.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.90.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$972.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

