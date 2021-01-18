Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

