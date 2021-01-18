Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.78. Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 59,337 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Beacon Securities upgraded Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) news, Director Wayne Hubert purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,773.09.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

