RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in RH by 48.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,642,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RH stock traded down $8.21 on Monday, hitting $507.36. 26,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.56 and a 200 day moving average of $371.64. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

