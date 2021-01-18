Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR RHM traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €87.72 ($103.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.36. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.38.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

