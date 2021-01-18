Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.