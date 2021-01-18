Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. 12,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,930. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

