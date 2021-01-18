Richard Lu Sells 100,000 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Richard Lu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,000.

Richard Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Richard Lu sold 96,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$55,680.00.

Shares of dynaCERT stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,868. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. dynaCERT Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

