RigoBlock 24 Hour Volume Hits $285.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 81.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $738,526.48 and approximately $285.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00124081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00075312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,877.13 or 1.03259297 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,307,084 tokens. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

RigoBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

