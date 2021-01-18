Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Rochester Resources Ltd. (RCT.V) (CVE:RCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.25 million during the quarter.

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

