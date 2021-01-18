Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.98. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 62,618 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 million for the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

