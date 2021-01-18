Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) to “Outperform”

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 13,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

