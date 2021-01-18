Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.48 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $767.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

