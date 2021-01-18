Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.40

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 136500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

