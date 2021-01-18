Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

