Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
