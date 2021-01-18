Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,331 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $159,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

