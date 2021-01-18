Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.83 ($18.62).

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

