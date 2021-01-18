Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €17.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.83 ($18.62).

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Salzgitter AG has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €23.44 ($27.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.