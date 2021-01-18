Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$2.66 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

