Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $247.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

