SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SASDY stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

