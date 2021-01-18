SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SASDY stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74.
About SAS AB (publ)
