Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.03

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.03 and last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 163267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$838.06 million and a PE ratio of 29.44.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.6107989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

