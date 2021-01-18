Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Saville Resources Inc. (SRE.V) (CVE:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 90552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Saville Resources Inc. Company Profile

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Niobium Claim property that consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 1,223 hectares located in Quebec. Saville Resources Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

