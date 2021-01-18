Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $660.00

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 166511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.16.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.