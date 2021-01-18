Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Buys £24,440 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Amar Bhidé acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02).

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 1,230.47 ($16.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -362.94. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,284.44 ($16.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,176.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.82.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

