SCRIV NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0005 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $13,375.07 and approximately $32.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

