Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$29,752.80 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$29,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at C$714,067.20.

SEA traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.47. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

