Seaport Global Securities Comments on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATI. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

