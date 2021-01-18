Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCTBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Securitas has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

