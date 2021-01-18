Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 86 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior plc (SNR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

Shares of LON:SNR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 447,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,255. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. Senior plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.90 ($2.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

