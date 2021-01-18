Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SRTS opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

