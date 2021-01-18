Shard Price Up 9.1% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Shard has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $757,224.49 and $1.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

